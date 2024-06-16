Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,373,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,927,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.9 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHF opened at $10.53 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

