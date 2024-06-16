Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Talkspace Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of TALKW stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
About Talkspace
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.