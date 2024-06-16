Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in Wallbox by 9.8% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

WBX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

