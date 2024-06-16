Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.88 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

