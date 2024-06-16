ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $728.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

