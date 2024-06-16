Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 54,840 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $66,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

