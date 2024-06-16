Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73,000 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in BioAtla by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.08. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

