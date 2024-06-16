56,980 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Morphic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,634 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 496,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF opened at $26.45 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

