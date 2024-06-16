Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 178,313 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX opened at $17.51 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

