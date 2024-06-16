Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.