Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 4,494,821 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 412.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Veru worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veru

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $37,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 181,970 shares of company stock worth $250,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.39. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

