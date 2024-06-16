Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stake Trimmed by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186,512 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Cogent Biosciences worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 212,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COGT opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

