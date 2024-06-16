Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 67,518 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.88% of AxoGen worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $35,159.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $46,333.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,891 shares of company stock valued at $383,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

