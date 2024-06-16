Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 354,082 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 354,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

