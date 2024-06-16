Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.67% of Cabaletta Bio worth $45,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

CABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

