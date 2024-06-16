Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $37.68 Million Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $37,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.44 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $793.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

