Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Verrica Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $51,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 341,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

