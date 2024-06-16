Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,655 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMCI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,561,998.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,561,998.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

