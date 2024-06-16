Perceptive Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $277.59 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,959,547 over the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

