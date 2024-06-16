SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.28 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $103,684.21 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

