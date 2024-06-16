Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 26th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.
Fidus Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
