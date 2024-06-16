Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

