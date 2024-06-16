Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,913 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

