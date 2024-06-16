Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,686 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.10% of Athira Pharma worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.54 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATHA

Athira Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.