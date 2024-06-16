Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 289.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Natera worth $53,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,714,000 after purchasing an additional 112,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

NTRA opened at $110.20 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,883 shares of company stock worth $17,118,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

