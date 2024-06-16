Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
SOR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.