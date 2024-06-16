Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

