Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.