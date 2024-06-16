Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550,950 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.85% of ADMA Biologics worth $29,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $58,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $10.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.