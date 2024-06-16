Omni Network (OMNI) Price Reaches $18.46 on Major Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $18.46 or 0.00027728 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $194.05 million and $26.37 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,509,583 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,127,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 18.01420159 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $33,892,397.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.