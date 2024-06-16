Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

