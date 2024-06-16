Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $71.44 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,830 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $71,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,812,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 795.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 328,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

