Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,436,600 CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,436,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,000. CARGO Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.34% of CARGO Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CRGX opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

