Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,436,600 CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,436,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,000. CARGO Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.34% of CARGO Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGX
CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CRGX opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.
CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.