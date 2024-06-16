Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 556,370 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $82,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 635,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,462 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

