Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 465.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.64% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $99,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

