Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $252.24 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Arcellx comprises about 5.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Arcellx worth $252,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,680 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,586. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLX opened at $54.41 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

