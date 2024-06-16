Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 876,808 shares during the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up 10.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $464,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

