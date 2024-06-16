Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $38,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toast were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,694. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

