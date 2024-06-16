AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AGCO by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.