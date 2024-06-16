Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,086 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Boston Partners lifted its position in SLM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in SLM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 622,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

