Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $29,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 1.6 %

GNTX stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

