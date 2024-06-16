Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

CVI opened at $26.67 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

