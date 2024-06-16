Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $26,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.46 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
