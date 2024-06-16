Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

