Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0013

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $138,455.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127925 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,261.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

