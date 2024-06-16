Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $172.25 million and $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $9.44 or 0.00014174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.36508435 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,311,128.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

