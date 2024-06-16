Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.02 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,967.77 or 0.05958372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $3.14 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 508,872 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 508,872.17851512. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,952.07884705 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,668,197.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

