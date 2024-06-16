Peterson Wealth Management Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 727.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $390.71.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

