Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

