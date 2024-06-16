Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 1,157 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

AAPL stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

