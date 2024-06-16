Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.87

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.87 and traded as low as $25.79. Atlanticus shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 21,372 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlanticus by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

